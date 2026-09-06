Former executive and Orionx co-founder Roberto Zibert. Source: LinkedIn
Zibert and Díaz denied the allegations, saying they never acted against customers’ interests and that the cause of Orionx’s asset shortfall remains unclear.
Founded in Chile in 2017, Orionx grew from a retail crypto exchange into a platform offering crypto payment and financial services in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.
Tether invested in Orionx in June 2025, exclusively leading the exchange’s Series A funding round, according to an archived version of Tether’s announcement. The announcement is no longer available on Tether’s website.
Cointelegraph contacted Tether and Orionx for comment but had not received a response by publication.
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