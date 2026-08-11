Decta will use USDC through OpenPayd’s infrastructure for international treasury settlement, seeking faster transfers and more efficient liquidity management.

Update Aug. 11, 11:15 am UTC: This article has been updated to modify comments from Decta UK CEO Scott Dawson.

Payments platform Decta will use USDC to settle its own funds internationally, bringing stablecoins into its back-end treasury operations.

Decta said Tuesday that it will use OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure company, to convert company funds into USDC for international settlement, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

“This is a proprietary treasury use case rather than a customer-facing payments flow,” Lux Thiagarajah, chief commercial officer at OpenPayd, told Cointelegraph.

“Decta transfers its own funds into OpenPayd’s regulated infrastructure, where they are converted into USDC via OpenPayd’s over-the-counter capabilities to support international operational settlements,” he added.

The integration shows how stablecoins are moving into traditional payments infrastructure as a tool for internal treasury and liquidity management, without making stablecoins part of its customer-facing payment services.

Stablecoins move into payments firms’ treasury operations

Decta UK CEO Scott Dawson said the integration will help it move funds between its entities internationally, manage liquidity and make its treasury operations faster and more efficient.

“OpenPayd’s infrastructure will allow us to improve speed and resilience while maintaining the strong controls and regulatory discipline that underpin everything we do“ Dawson said.

Founded in 2015 in London, Decta is a payments platform that provides payment processing, acquiring, card issuing, banking and other financial infrastructure to businesses. The company operates across 32 countries and serves hundreds of companies, according to its announcement.

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Decta has also explored stablecoin issuance in the past. In August 2024, Decta Limited and France-based Next Generation said they were exploring a potential euro-pegged stablecoin that Decta could issue under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), subject to regulatory approval.

OpenPayd, founded in London in 2018, provides financial infrastructure connecting fiat and digital assets. The company secured authorization under MiCA in June, allowing it to provide crypto services across the European Economic Area, including fiat-to-stablecoin on- and off-ramps. It counts Kraken, eToro, OKX and B2C2 among its clients.

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