Philippine SEC tests tokenized assets under regulatory sandbox

Philippine SEC Commissioner Rogelio Quevedo (left) and Cointelegraph's Ezra Reguerra (right) at the Philippine Blockchain Week 2026. Photo: Cointelegraph
The position aligns with the SEC’s Strategic Sandbox, or StratBox, which allows fintech companies to test new products and business models in a live but controlled environment under regulatory supervision.
The framework allows the SEC, within the scope of its legal authority, to waive or modify certain legal and regulatory requirements for individual sandbox participants. However, participation does not automatically exempt a company from existing laws, and the sandbox cannot be used to circumvent legal or regulatory requirements.
Related: Meta rolls out stablecoin payouts for creators in Philippines, Colombia
In November 2025, the SEC said four companies had been admitted to the sandbox, including one testing a tokenized real estate offering. Two participants were testing access to United States equities, while BlockShoals Technologies received in-principle approval to test crypto-related products and services.
Magazine: China’s 107 Bitcoin memory thief, Bithumb CEO booked: Asia Express
More on the subject