World Cup contracts drive $3.1 billion in volume to Polymarket

Daily prediction market taker volume. Source: Dune
Daily taker volume, which measures contracts bought or sold by traders filling existing orders, reached a record $713 million on Saturday, according to Dune data. The milestone came more than a week after the World Cup kicked off on June 11.
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A June 11 Bernstein report predicted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would generate more than $3 billion in incremental sports betting handle and between $5 billion and $10 billion in additional consumer prediction market volume. The World Cup winner contract alone has generated more than $3.1 billion in trading volume on Polymarket, according to platform data.
World Cup winner event contract. Source: Polymarket
Sports contracts ranked among the biggest drivers of prediction market trading over the past 30 days. On Kalshi, they generated $8.5 billion over the past 30 days, making them the platform's largest category. On Polymarket, sports also ranked first with more than $4.9 billion in trading volume during the same period, according to Defirate data.
Top categories on Kalshi and Polymarket. Source: Defirate
The surge in sports-related trading has also intensified regulatory scrutiny in the US.
On June 17, Kentucky sued five prediction market platforms, including Kalshi and Polymarket, accusing them of operating unlicensed sports betting platforms. At least 17 other states have taken prediction market operators to court, attracting the involvement of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the White House.
The CFTC later sued eight states, arguing they had interfered with the federal regulator's exclusive authority over federally regulated event contracts.
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