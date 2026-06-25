Traders seek more binary event contracts

Cboe launches XSP Binary Options in prediction markets offering. Source: Cboe
Cboe’s customers are showing more demand for shorter-dated, outcome-based trading opportunities, which led to the debut of the prediction market offering, according to JJ Kinahan, head of retail expansion and alternative investment products at Cboe.
Cboe’s new contracts are security options that will trade within the same regulatory framework as US-listed options, providing “institutional-grade liquidity” and transparency, Cboe said.
Related: Kalshi adds India to growing list of restricted jurisdictions
Meanwhile, prediction market platforms have drawn increased regulatory scrutiny over political betting and sports-related event contracts.
Kentucky was the latest state to sue five prediction market platforms, including Kalshi and Polymarket, accusing them of “operating unlicensed and illegal sports betting and gambling platforms,” as Cointelegraph reported on Thursday.
In January, US lawmakers proposed legislation aimed at restricting political prediction market trading by government officials after a Polymarket user netted over $400,000 on a contract related to the removal of then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, fueling insider trading concerns.
Magazine: Should users be allowed to bet on war and death in prediction markets?
More on the subject