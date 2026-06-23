Prediction markets face scrutiny over sports and political contracts

Kalshi updated the members' agreement document. Source: Kalshi
Political betting and sports-related event contracts have drawn increased regulatory scrutiny.
In January, US lawmakers proposed legislation aimed at restricting political prediction market trading by government officials after a Polymarket user netted over $400,000 on a contract related to the removal of then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, fueling insider trading concerns.
Kentucky was the latest state to sue five prediction market platforms, including Kalshi and Polymarket, accusing them of “operating unlicensed and illegal sports betting and gambling platforms,” as Cointelegraph reported on Thursday.
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Kalshi and Polymarket are two of the largest prediction market platforms, with $3.7 billion and $3.2 billion in weekly trading volume, respectively.
Kalshi and Polymarket, key stats, top categories. Source: Defirate.com
Sports betting was the largest category on both platforms, accounting for $328 million in daily volume for Kalshi and $196 million for Polymarket, according to data from Defirate.
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