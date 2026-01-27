Public companies are quietly expanding their Bitcoin treasuries in early 2026, with new disclosures this week showing continued accumulation despite largely flat prices.

Nasdaq-listed American Bitcoin Corporation said on Tuesday that its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings rose to 5,843 BTC, an increase of 416 Bitcoin from prior levels.

The company, co-founded by Eric Trump, said it has climbed to No. 18 among public Bitcoin treasury holders since its Nasdaq debut in September 2025, citing a BTC yield of 116% through Jan. 25, 2026, according to an X post. The performance metric tracks the percentage increase in Bitcoin exposure per share.

Born from Hut 8’s mining fleet and now one of its key subsidiaries, American Bitcoin wasn’t alone in bulking up its reserves this week. Other companies across tech and traditional sectors also disclosed Bitcoin allocations this week.

On Tuesday, Hyperscale Data, an AI data center company “anchored by Bitcoin,” said its subsidiary Ault Capital Group bought 10 BTC in the open market during the week ended Jan. 25, lifting consolidated holdings to 560 BTC.

Another company betting on crypto is SRx Health Solutions, a healthcare services provider. It announced on Tuesday crypto holdings worth $18 million across Bitcoin and Ether (ETH).

Corporate allocations come as the price of Bitcoin has traded largely flat over the past 30 days, hovering around $88,000, according to CoinGecko data. The cryptocurrency was down more than 12% year-on-year at the time of writing.

Strategy starts 2026 with three Bitcoin purchases

Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has made several purchases in January.

The company disclosed its first Bitcoin purchase of the year on Jan. 5, acquiring 1,283 BTC for about $116 million, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. About a week later, it reported a 13,627-BTC purchase worth $1.25 billion, its largest Bitcoin acquisition since July.

Strategy later acquired an additional 22,305 Bitcoin for around $2.13 billion and further 2,932 coins for about $264 million, lifting its total holdings to 712,647 BTC.

Top 20 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

While MicroStrategy continues to accumulate Bitcoin at a rapid pace, some companies appear to be heading the other way after a prolonged market slowdown.

Last week, GameStop transferred its entire 4,710 Bitcoin holding to Coinbase Prime, fueling speculation the retailer may be reassessing its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

