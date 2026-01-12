Corporate Bitcoin investor Strategy added another 13,627 Bitcoin to its balance sheet last week, spending $1.25 billion as it continues accumulating Bitcoin early in the year. The purchase marks the company’s biggest BTC buy since July.

In a Form 9-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the company disclosed on Monday that its Bitcoin (BTC) stash has reached a total of 687,410 BTC, acquired at an aggregate cost of about $51.8 billion.

The latest batch of BTC was bought at an average price of $91,519 per coin, well above Strategy’s total average cost basis of $75,353.

The latest acquisition reinforces Strategy’s position as the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and signals that its accumulation strategy remains unchanged even as prices hover near recent highs.

Equity issuance continues to fund Strategy’s Bitcoin buys

According to the filing, the latest Bitcoin purchases were funded using Strategy’s at-the-market (ATM) equity programs, primarily through the sales of its MSTR common stock and STRC Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock.

Strategy said it raised about $1.25 billion in net proceeds, which were then deployed to acquire BTC Jan. 5 to Jan. Sunday. The company said its reported aggregate and average buy price included all the fees and expenses associated with the transactions.

The company still retains substantial issuance capacity across its common and preferred stock programs, highlighting how access to equity markets remains one of its core strategies for Bitcoin accumulation.

Strategy stacks Bitcoin through drawdowns and paper losses

The latest purchase follows the company’s first Bitcoin buy this year, when it purchased 1,283 BTC for $116 million on Jan. 5. The disclosure coincided with the company reporting a $17.4 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings during the fourth quarter of 2025, as prices fell over 20% late last year.

Despite its paper losses, the company continued to issue equity and maintained cash reserves to service dividends and outstanding obligations. This approach signaled long-term conviction on its Bitcoin thesis.

The company’s consistency in its Bitcoin strategy pushed the normalization of Bitcoin-centric treasuries among public companies. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, public companies now hold over 1.1 million Bitcoin.

