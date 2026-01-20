Cointelegraph
Michael Saylor’s Strategy tops 700,000 Bitcoin after $2.1B purchase

Strategy acquired 22,305 BTC last week at about $95,284 per coin, lifting its holdings to 709,715 BTC.

News

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, blasted past 700,000 BTC in holdings with its latest large-scale purchase.

Strategy bought 22,305 Bitcoin (BTC) for $2.13 billion last week, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday.

The purchases were made at an average price of $95,284 per BTC, with Bitcoin briefly rising past $97,000 on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko data.

The acquisition brought Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 709,715 BTC, purchased for about $53.92 billion at an average price of $75,979 per coin.

Strategy’s biggest Bitcoin buy since February 2025

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin acquisition marks a sharp acceleration in buying pace compared with most of 2025, and is the company’s largest purchase since February last year, when it bought 20,356 BTC for around $2 billion.

The company announced a 13,627 BTC ($1.3 billion) purchase on Jan. 12, which had been its largest Bitcoin acquisition since July last year.

Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases since November 2025. Source: Strategy

The purchase came amid a slight uptick in Strategy shares (MSTR), with the stock surging past $185 on Wednesday, coinciding with Bitcoin’s multi-month high of above $97,000, according to TradingView data.

The surge also followed Morgan Stanley Capital International’s (MSCI) decision not to exclude digital treasury companies from its market index in early January.

