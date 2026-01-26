Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, disclosed fresh BTC purchases as prices slid during a broader market sell-off.

Strategy acquired 2,932 Bitcoin (BTC) for $264.1 million last week, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday.

The acquisitions were made at an average price of $90,061 per BTC, with Bitcoin starting the week above $93,000 and briefly tumbling below $87,000, according to CoinGecko.

The purchase brought Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 712,647 BTC, purchased for about $54.19 billion at an average price of $76,037 per coin.

Strategy’s January purchases exceed the last five months combined

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase was notably smaller than its two earlier January buys, including the 22,305 BTC acquisition announced last week and a 13,627 BTC purchase the week before, which together accounted for the bulk of its recent accumulation.

So far this month, Strategy has acquired about 40,100 BTC, exceeding its combined purchases over the previous five months from August to December 2025, highlighting a sharp acceleration in buying activity since the start of the year.

Details from Strategy’s latest Bitcoin acquisition. Source: SEC

The buy comes as Bitcoin has fallen more than 6% from recent highs, highlighting Strategy’s preference to purchase smaller amounts of BTC in periods of market weakness.

Related: Pantera Capital sees ‘brutal pruning’ for crypto treasuries in 2026

Strategy’s co-founder Saylor in 2024 pledged to keep buying Bitcoin at peak prices, while the company has since appeared more reluctant to make larger purchases during volatile market conditions.

Strategy sells $257 million in Common A shares

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin acquisition was largely funded with proceeds of selling its Common A shares (MSTR).

According to the SEC filing, the company sold around 1.7 million MSTR last week, generating $257 million. Additionally, Strategy sold 70,201 shares of Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC), netting $7 million.

Details on Strategy’s MSTR and STRC sales last week. Source: SEC

At the time of writing, Strategy (MSTR) shares traded at around $163, down 12% from a January high of $185, according to TradingView data.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026







