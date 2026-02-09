Ripple expands institutional custody stack with staking and security integrations

Ripple said on Monday it has expanded its institutional custody platform through new integrations with Securosys and Figment.

The company said it is adding hardware security modules to enable banks and custodians to deploy custody services and offer staking without necessarily operating their own validator or key-management infrastructure.

Building on Ripple’s recent acquisition of Palisade and the integration of Chainalysis compliance tools, the custody upgrades allow regulated institutions to manage cryptographic keys using on-premises or cloud-based HSMs and to offer staking on networks such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), with compliance checks embedded directly into transaction workflows.

Ripple said the integrations are intended to reduce deployment complexity and support faster rollout of custody services for institutional clients. Ripple has been pushing further into institutional infrastructure activity as it expands beyond payments with custody, treasury and post-trade services for regulated companies.

Ripple is a US-based blockchain infrastructure company that provides payment and custody technology to financial institutions and is the issuer of the XRP (XRP) token and the dollar-pegged stablecoin RLUSD, which it launched in December 2024.

The update comes weeks after the company launched a corporate treasury platform that integrates traditional cash management systems with digital asset infrastructure.

Related: Institutional staking and yield products gain traction

Institutional staking and yield products gain traction

Institutional interest in staking has grown as proof-of-stake networks mature and regulatory expectations continue to evolve.

In October, Figment expanded its integration with Coinbase, enabling Coinbase Custody and Prime clients to stake additional proof-of-stake assets beyond Ether. The update gave institutional customers access to staking on networks including Solana (SOL), Sui (SUI), Aptos (APT) and Avalanche (AVAX) through Figment’s infrastructure.

In November, Anchorage Digital added staking support for the Hyperliquid ecosystem, enabling HYPE (HYPE) staking alongside its existing custody services. The bank said the offering would be available through Anchorage Digital Bank, its Singapore entity, and its self-custody wallet Porto, with validator operations supported by Figment.

While staking enables institutions to earn rewards on proof-of-stake networks, parallel efforts have also emerged to generate yield from Bitcoin, which does not support staking.

Earlier this month, Fireblocks said it will integrate Stacks, enabling institutional clients to access Bitcoin-based lending and yield products. The integration uses Stacks’ roughly five-second block times while settling transactions to the Bitcoin ledger for finality, addressing latency constraints that have limited institutional use of BTC-based decentralized finance.

Magazine: A ‘tsunami’ of wealth is headed for crypto: Nansen’s Alex Svanevik