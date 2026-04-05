Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has argued that the economic shifts set in motion more than five decades ago are now unfolding, advocating for Bitcoin and gold while warning against rising debt, inflation and retirement risks.

In a Saturday post on X, Kiyosaki pointed to 1974 as a turning point that reshaped both money and retirement systems. He argued that the United States’ move toward a petrodollar framework, alongside policy changes affecting pensions, laid the foundation for today’s financial pressures.

“The future created in 1974 has arrived,” Kiyosaki wrote, linking current inflation and geopolitical tensions around energy to the dollar’s evolution after the end of the gold standard era. He also mentioned the passage of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which introduced new rules for pension plans and coincided with a broader shift toward market-based retirement savings.

According to Kiyosaki, that transition replaced guaranteed lifetime income for many workers with systems such as 401(k)s and similar accounts, placing more risk on individuals. “Millions of baby-boomers will soon find out they have no income once they stop working,” he warned.

Related: Rich Bitcoin traders lost $337M daily in first quarter of 2026

Kiyosaki supports Bitcoin, gold as “real money”

Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing view that individuals should focus on financial education and consider alternative stores of value. He said he continues to favor assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin, which he describes as “real money.”

Last month, Kiyosaki warned that a major financial “bubble burst” could be approaching, arguing that such a crisis may trigger a sharp rally in scarce assets like Bitcoin (BTC). He suggested Bitcoin could reach $750,000 within a year of the crash.

His view is tied to the expansion of global money supply, which historically has driven demand for limited assets. During the 2020–2021 period, rising liquidity coincided with strong gains in stocks and real estate. Kiyosaki expects a similar dynamic after a downturn, also forecasting that gold could surge significantly.

Related: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says ‘pin is near’ on TradFi ‘bubble burst:’ Predicts $750K Bitcoin

Bitcoin bearish sentiment spikes

Bearish sentiment around Bitcoin has climbed to its highest level since late February, according to data from crypto analytics platform Santiment. The ratio of bullish to bearish comments across major social platforms has dropped to 0.81, reflecting a noticeable lack of optimism among market participants.

Despite the negative tone, Santiment suggested this could be a contrarian signal. Historically, markets tend to move against crowd expectations, meaning elevated fear and uncertainty may precede a price recovery.

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