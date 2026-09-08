Robinhood chain to generate $160M in annual fees by 2028: Bernstein

Growing demand for tokenized stock trading may drive the Robinhood chain’s annual fees to $160 million by 2028, predicted analysts from Bernstein.

Trading platform Robinhood’s blockchain network is expected to generate as much as $160 million in annual fees by 2028, Bernstein analysts forecast in a Tuesday report shared with Cointelegraph.

The analysts cited growing demand for tokenized stock trading on the network, which grew to account for about 27% of the chain’s total trading volume, while native memecoin pairs trading decreased to 36% of network activity, down from 100% at launch on July 1.

Bernstein said the growing demand for tokenized stocks on the Robinhood chain is driven by automated market-making pools on Uniswap that pair memecoins with stock tokens and create “reflexive demand” for both sides.

In a little more than two months since launch, the Robinhood chain has emerged as the leading blockchain network by daily fees, generating $2.13 million in the past 24 hours, according to DefiLlama.

On July 20, Bernstein raised its price target on Robinhood (HOOD) stock to $160 from $130 per share and maintained its Outperform rating, forecasting growth in the platform’s prediction market business and tokenized equities. The company’s Nasdaq-traded shares were little changed at last look in Tuesday’s premarket activity, according to Yahoo Finance data.

However, Robinhood’s blockchain-based equities recently drew criticism from Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings, who said the platform’s tokenized stocks providing economic exposure to AMC shares have no affiliation with the company. Aron called the offering “outrageous” and said that AMC will request an investigation from its outside securities counsel.

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