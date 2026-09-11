Bitstamp accounted for $10.1 billion of Robinhood’s August crypto volume, while trading on the Robinhood app fell 46% from a year earlier.

Robinhood’s crypto trading volume rose 61% month-on-month to $17.5 billion in August, though it remained 38% below the year-earlier level.

The online brokerage said in its August 2026 monthly operating report, published Thursday, that Bitstamp accounted for $10.1 billion of the total, while the Robinhood app accounted for $7.4 billion.

Bitstamp’s volume rose 53% from July but fell 30% year-on-year, while the Robinhood app volume increased 72% month-on-month but dropped 46% from August 2025.

Bitstamp, the crypto exchange Robinhood acquired in June 2025, was also the larger contributor to the company’s crypto volume in the second quarter. It accounted for $22 billion of Robinhood’s $40 billion total, compared with $18 billion from the Robinhood app.

Robinhood’s crypto transaction revenue fell 38% year-on-year to $100 million in the second quarter, from about $160 million a year earlier. Growth in event contracts, options and equities more than offset the decline, allowing the brokerage to post record quarterly revenue and earnings.

The August report said that crypto volume from the Robinhood Chain was not included in the figures.

Related: Robinhood chain to generate $160M in annual fees by 2028: Bernstein