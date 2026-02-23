Satlantis has launched as a Bitcoin-native events and ticketing platform that embeds Lightning wallets directly into user accounts and events, allowing organizers to issue tickets and receive payments in Bitcoin without relying solely on traditional payment processors.

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the platform functions similarly to services like Luma and Eventbrite, offering ticket tiers, attendee management and event pages, but automatically generates a unique Bitcoin (BTC) wallet for each event to facilitate direct payments and withdrawals.

Satlantis also integrates with Stripe to process fiat payments and said it plans to add stablecoin support, allowing organizers to accept Bitcoin, traditional currency or both through a single dashboard.

According to Satlantis’s crowdfunding page, investors in the startup include Bitcoin Opportunity Fund and Timechain Capital, a venture capital fund dedicated to Bitcoin infrastructure projects.

Using Lightning Network to cut fees

The company said its model is a way to reduce ticketing fees and expand access in regions where traditional payment rails are limited, using Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to enable low-cost, cross-border transactions.

The Lightning Network is a layer-2 protocol built on Bitcoin that enables faster, lower-cost transactions by processing payments off-chain.

According to data cited recently by River marketing director Sam Wouters, the network’s transaction volume reached an estimated $1.1 billion across 5.2 million transactions in November.

Crypto’s expanding role in ticketing and live events

Efforts to integrate cryptocurrency into ticketing predate many current Web3 platforms, with sports teams and travel companies experimenting with digital-asset payments for more than a decade.

In sports, the Sacramento Kings became the first NBA team to accept Bitcoin for tickets and merchandise in 2014. The Dallas Mavericks followed in 2019 after owner Mark Cuban signaled plans to support crypto payments, ultimately allowing fans to purchase game tickets with Bitcoin.

Beyond payment acceptance, blockchain companies are also experimenting with how live events are financed and settled. TIX, the onchain settlement network behind KYD Labs, aims to turn tickets into tokenized real-world assets that can be used to access upfront capital and automate repayment flows.

Major sporting bodies have also explored blockchain-based ticket-linked products. FIFA, the global governing body for soccer, has experimented with non-fungible token (NFT) initiatives tied to its tournaments. NFTs are unique blockchain-based tokens that verify ownership of a specific digital asset.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA sold “right-to-buy” NFTs granting holders a reserved window to purchase match tickets at face value if certain conditions are met. The tokens are not tickets themselves but can be traded on FIFA’s NFT marketplace.

FIFA “Right to Final” tickets. Source: FIFA Collect

