BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF filing. Source: SEC.gov
Earlier this month, Franklin Templeton proposed two ETFs that would systematically reinvest stock dividends into Bitcoin-linked investments, combining US equities with a rules-based Bitcoin allocation. The proposed funds would gain Bitcoin (BTC) exposure through instruments including exchange-traded products, futures, options and Bitcoin-backed depositary receipts.
ETF issuers are also experimenting with portfolios that combine digital assets with traditional asset classes. In January, Bitwise launched an actively managed ETF pairing Bitcoin with gold, precious metals and mining equities.
Magazine: Bitcoin decouples from tech stocks, Ether eyes ‘selling wave’: Market Moves
More on the subject