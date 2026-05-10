Bitcoin mining difficulty is set to rise in the next adjustment, while energy costs soar

Mining pools broken down by the share of global Bitcoin mining hashrate they control. Source: Hashrate Index
Developing an open standard for Bitcoin mining pools that is not controlled by any one mining pool operator helps decentralize the mining industry, which has become increasingly centralized, while also giving miners greater flexibility in choosing block templates.
Related: Tether launches open-source mining framework to unify Bitcoin infrastructure
The Bitcoin mining difficulty, the relative challenge of adding new blocks to the ledger, is projected to rise again in the next difficulty adjustment in May.
“The next Bitcoin difficulty adjustment is estimated to take place on May 15, 2026, 5:58 PM UTC, increasing the Bitcoin mining difficulty from 132.47 T to 135.64 T,” according to CoinWarz.
Bitcoin mining difficulty continues to increase over the long term. Source: CoinWarz
Rising network difficulty and increasing energy costs are placing additional pressure on the already competitive Bitcoin mining industry.
Up to 20% of Bitcoin miners are unprofitable under current crypto market and economic conditions, according to asset manager CoinShares.
Hashprice, a critical metric for miner profitability, fell to levels between hit $36 and $38/Petahash-seconds per day, which is at near or at breakeven profit levels for some miners, CoinShares said.
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