Sharplink added to the Russell indexes

Source: Sharplink
“We continue to maintain a steady pace of accumulation throughout 2026. We believe we are in the early stages of crypto spring,” Bitmine chairman Tom Lee said.
The purchase also comes just days before Sharplink is expected to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes on Monday.
Inclusion in the indexes is widely viewed as positive because many active and passive funds, including exchange-traded funds, typically buy stocks from them.
Chalom in May said that joining the Russell indexes would broaden the company’s shareholder base and strengthen its access to capital markets.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs: Mid-2026
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