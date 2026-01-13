Solana (SOL) is getting more attention from traders now that its price structure is tightening beneath a key resistance zone. After months of consolidation, analysts suggest the altcoin may be preparing for a decisive trend break.

Key takeaways:

Solana has formed a high-time-frame cup and handle pattern, with a breakout target around $180 to $190.

SOL has reclaimed and held above its 50-day moving average for the first time since September 2025.

Spot SOL ETF inflows remain consistently positive in 2026, reinforcing demand despite near-term liquidation risks.

SOL bulls might be back

Since November 14, 2025, Solana has consolidated in a tight $120 to $145 range, carving out a cup and handle pattern on the daily chart. On higher time frames, this formation is widely viewed as a continuation signal, reflecting gradual accumulation followed by a controlled pullback that compresses volatility before expansion.

The $145 resistance has capped SOL rallies four times over the past three months, increasing the likelihood that a break above it could trigger a follow-through rally. A confirmed breakout from the pattern could fast-track SOL toward its immediate measured target near $180, roughly a 25% upside from current levels.

Adding to the bullish case, SOL has reclaimed its 50-day moving average and sustained acceptance above it for the first time since late September 2025. Historically, holding above this trendline has marked transitions from corrective phases into trending markets, suggesting sellers are losing control of the broader structure.

Crypto trader NekoZ also noted the bullish setup and said,

“The $SOL rounding bottom is painting a masterpiece. Massive breakout on the daily chart. While everyone was bearish at $120, the smart money was accumulating. Next stop: $190+. Don’t short a trend reversal this clean.”

SOL analysis by NekoZ. Source: X

Related: Solana Policy Institute urges SEC to exempt DeFi developers from exchange rules

SOL liquidity zones and ETF flows frame the risk

Data from CoinGlass highlighted key inflection points for Solana. Liquidation heatmaps show cumulative long liquidations exceeding $1 billion on a $15 downside move toward $130, indicating vulnerability if support fails.

In contrast, short liquidations cluster near $160, where roughly $520 million could be forced to unwind, potentially accelerating upside momentum if resistance breaks. Thus, the likelihood of a small dip remains high based on higher liquidity near the $130 support.

SOL exchange liquidation map. Source: CoinGlass

Spot SOL exchange-traded funds (ETFs) flows continue to provide structural support. US spot ETFs recorded $10.7 million in net inflows in the latest session, led by Bitwise’s BSOL with $8.6 million.

Year-to-date cumulative net inflows have climbed from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion, underscoring steady demand with no recorded outflows, a backdrop that may help absorb volatility during a breakout attempt.

Related: Three ETH price charts suggest a move toward $4K may be brewing