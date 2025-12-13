Solana (SOL) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a seven-day inflow streak, despite SOL’s downward price performance and a broader downturn in the crypto market.

Tuesday marked the highest day of inflows during the seven-day streak, with about $16.6 million in capital flowing into SOL ETFs, according to data from investment management company Farside Investors.

This brings the total net inflow into SOL ETFs to $674 million at the time of this writing, data from Farside shows.

SOL ETF inflows. Source: Farside Investors

SOL ETFs debuted in the US in July, with the launch of REX-Osprey’s staked SOL ETF followed by investment company Bitwise’s BSOL Solana ETF in October, which was one of the hottest ETF launches of 2025, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said.

The ETF flows signal interest in SOL from institutional and traditional finance investors, even as price and onchain metrics like total value locked, the amount of capital held in smart contracts for a protocol, decline during the ongoing market drawdown.

SOL continues to struggle and is trading at a steep discount to its all-time high

Solana’s market capitalization has fallen by over 2% in the last seven days, according to crypto market analytics platform Nansen.

Open interest for SOL perpetual futures, which are futures contracts that lack an expiry date, is over $447 million at the time of this writing, Nansen’s data shows.

SOL’s price has fallen by nearly 55% since the all-time high of about $295 reached in January, fueled by the launch of the Trump memecoin on the Solana network.

The token has been trading well below its 365-day moving average, a critical level of support, since November, and is down by about 47% since the local high of about $253 recorded in September.

SOL’s price action from November 2024 to December 2025. Source: TradingView

SOL is also facing resistance between $140-$145 and has failed to close past those levels in December, despite the launch of SOL ETFs in the US and a growing interest in internet capital markets from crypto industry executives and US regulators.

“US financial markets are poised to move onchain,” Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins said on Thursday.

