Solana Mobile said its highly anticipated SKR token will launch on Jan. 21, with Solana Seeker smartphone users in the running to claim up to 20% of the token via airdrop.

Solana said on Wednesday that SKR would launch on Jan. 21 at 2 am UTC, letting users delegate their tokens to “Guardians” who will secure the Solana network while verifying devices and curating the decentralized app store.

Users will earn rewards in exchange for delegating the tokens and will also be able to access various exclusive in-app features.

“SKR will give all of the people who have gotten us to this point the opportunity to influence the success of this platform: who can participate, what rules they follow, and what economic flows keep it going,” Solana Mobile general manager Emmett Hollyer said. “This airdrop is the first step.”

The first ever Seeker Season has concluded, with over 265 dApps, 9 million transactions, and $2.6 billion in volume.



Thank you to the 100,000+ Seekers who participated.



Now, the next step: SKR launches on January 21 (UTC). pic.twitter.com/KKdmPpKJs2 — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) January 7, 2026

The Seeker is Solana Mobile’s second blockchain-powered phone that aims to bring decentralized apps, payments and token ownership directly to users.

Solana Mobile ended software and security support for its first phone, the Saga, in October, after launching the Seeker in August.

Solana Seeker appears to have seen greater success, processing 9 million transactions and generating $2.6 billion in trading volume across 265 decentralized applications from more than 100,000 users.



Solana Mobile is looking to disrupt the mobile app duopoly dominated by Apple and Google, two platforms that Hollyer claims have severely constrained user choice and developer freedom.

57% of SKR to be distributed on day one

According to Solana Mobile’s website, 30% of airdrops will be unlocked at launch, with two-thirds of that allocated to Solana Seeker users and developers.

On top of that, 2.7 billion SKR, or 27%, of the 10 billion total supply, will be unlocked during the token generation event.

Related: Solana's stablecoin market cap surges by $900M in 24 hours

Of that amount, 1 billion tokens are allocated to the community treasury, another 1 billion to liquidity, and 700 million to growth and partnerships.

The Solana Mobile team and Solana Labs have been allocated 15% and 10% of SKR tokens, respectively.

Guardians will be introduced at the SKR token launch, with Solana infrastructure platforms Anza, DoubleZero, Helius, and Jito among the Guardians that will help guide the growth of Solana Seeker.

Magazine: Bitget’s Gracy Chen is looking for ‘entrepreneurs, not wantrepreneurs’