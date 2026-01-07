Ethereum and Solana are not only separated by questions of scalability, they are increasingly divided by competing visions of what blockchain networks must be built to withstand in the future.

Recent remarks from the co-founders of each network revealed two competing definitions of “resilience,” rooted in different assumptions about risk, infrastructure and the future shape of blockchain adoption.

In an X post revisiting Ethereum’s Trustless Manifesto, co-founder Vitalik Buterin framed resilience as protection against catastrophic failure, including political exclusion, infrastructure collapse, developer disappearance and financial confiscation.

Buterin argued that Ethereum was not designed to optimize efficiency or convenience, but to ensure that users remain sovereign even under hostile conditions.

“Resilience is the game where anyone, anywhere in the world, will be able to access the network and be a first-class participant,” Buterin wrote, adding, “Resilience is sovereignty.”

Solana co-founder signals a different approach

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko responded to Buterin’s X post, calling it a “cool vision” and providing a contrasting definition of resilience.

For Yakovenko, resilience comes from the ability to synchronize massive volumes of information globally at high throughput and low latency, without relying on trusted intermediaries. In his framing, reliability is inseparable from performance, not a philosophical trade-off against it.

“If the world can benefit from 1gbps and 10 concurrent 10ms batch auctions, then that’s the floor we must deliver reliably across the planet.”

“If it’s 10gbps and 100 1ms auctions, then that’s what we will deliver,” he added.



The exchange follows Buterin’s claims on Sunday that Ethereum has effectively solved the blockchain trilemma of decentralization, security and scalability through PeerDAS and zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machines (zkEVMs), as reported by Cointelegraph.

This claim sharpened scrutiny of Ethereum’s roadmap and raised questions about whether resilience should be measured by redundancy and sovereignty or by speed and economic competitiveness.

“The path ETH has chosen is a losing one: Objectively unable to compete on capacity within competitive timelines and also unable to compete on speed at all,” Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons wrote in response, arguing that performance and economic realities cannot be treated as secondary concerns.

Resilience as redundancy vs. resilience as performance

Ethereum’s resilience thesis is grounded in architectural caution and redundancy. The network runs independent execution and consensus clients, encouraging diversity to reduce risks that could halt block production.

This extends to Ethereum’s approach to scaling. On Wednesday, developers raised Ethereum’s blob limit for a second time, incrementally increasing data throughput while prioritizing fee stability and node safety. Rather than aggressively pushing execution speed, the network opted for gradual capacity increases designed to minimize systemic risk.

Economic signals also support the network’s resilience approach. Ethereum’s validator exit queue fell near zero in early January, indicating renewed willingness among validators to lock up capital long term. This was seen as a sign of confidence in Ethereum’s long-term security and roadmap.

Solana’s approach prioritizes resilience through performance. Yakovenko’s comments suggest that the blockchain will focus on reliably handling real-time markets, auctions and payments.

Solana’s history reflects this perspective. While the network suffered notable outages in earlier cycles, it has steadily hardened its infrastructure through protocol upgrades, fee markets and network improvements.

Infrastructure trade-offs and institutional signals

Both models come with their own trade-offs. Ethereum’s ambitious resilience claims depend on future implementations of zkEVMs and proposer-builder separation, which remains untested at mainnet scale.

Bons argued that these designs could introduce new centralization pressures by shifting power toward specialized, capital-intensive builders, potentially creating liveness risks if that layer fails.

Institutional behavior offers another lens on resilience. Ethereum remains the dominant settlement layer for stablecoins and tokenized treasuries, reflecting a preference for predictability and conservative risk profiles.

On the other hand, Solana has been accelerating institutional adoption in performance-sensitive use cases. Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on Solana reached record levels in late 2025, while spot Solana ETFs and enterprise payment experiments gained traction.

Taken together, the divergence suggests that Ethereum and Solana are taking different approaches to resilience. Ethereum prioritizes survivability even at the cost of speed.

On the other hand, Solana prioritizes economic viability under real-time demand, even if this requires tighter coordination.

