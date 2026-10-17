Solana has had no reported mainnet outages in two years, but concentrations in stake, hosting and client software should be monitored, according to a report.

Solana has made significant progress in terms of network health across resilience, economic security and performance indicators, according to a Fidelity report.

Solana has had no reported mainnet outages in two years, but concentrations in stake, hosting and client software could threaten this, according to the report by Fidelity’s Center for Applied Technology (FCAT).

The report said economic security was supported by substantial staking participation and incentives that reward validator performance. Low latency, expanded capacity and inexpensive transactions also support practical use at scale.

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Still, it noted that several areas surrounding decentralization and resilience warrant continued observation, including stake concentrates among a small number of validator identities and operators.

Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 21 that Solana had reduced its slot time to 350 milliseconds, marking the first such reduction since the inception of the network, according to the Solana Foundation’s vice president of technology, Jacob Creech.

In June, the Solana Foundation shared plans to reduce slot times to 200ms, arguing that it would improve latency and accelerate confirmations on the blockchain network. Three further 50ms reductions are planned.

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