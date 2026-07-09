Banks seek stablecoin integrations despite regulatory headwinds

Overview of the specified Sony Bank subsidiary to be established in the US. Source: Sony Bank
More of the world's biggest banks are seeking to integrate stablecoin infrastructure into traditional systems, despite regulatory headwinds in the US.
Last Thursday, British multinational bank Standard Chartered and USDC issuer Circle said they developed a system that lets institutions mint and redeem the USDC stablecoin through a bank-led onboarding process. Clients will be able to mint and redeem the US dollar-backed stablecoin directly through StanChart's platform instead of opening separate accounts with Circle.
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Meanwhile, Congressional progress on the first regulatory framework for digital assets in the US, the CLARITY Act, remains stalled, prompting Galaxy Digital to cut its odds of the bill becoming law in 2026 to 50%.
While the legislation is set for a House of Representatives hearing on July 17, Galaxy’s head of research, Alex Thorn, warned that the bill may not have enough floor time before the Senate is scheduled to leave for its traditional four-week recess on Aug. 8
The bill cleared the Senate Banking Committee in May, but faced pushback from most Democrats and the banking industry over concerns it would allow crypto firms to offer yields on stablecoins without facing the same requirements as traditional financial institutions.
At the beginning of June, more than 200 crypto companies and related organizations urged the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, in a letter shared by crypto lobby group Stand With Crypto.
In May, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Fox Business that banks will continue to “fight” against the current version of the CLARITY Act and said that crypto companies wanting to offer yield-bearing products “should apply for banking charters.”
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