Strategy, the largest public Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, reported no additional purchases of the cryptocurrency last week as many entities are pivoting into alternative methods for revenue.

In a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Michael Saylor-led Strategy reported that it did not purchase any Bitcoin between March 23 and March 29, nor did the company sell any shares. Strategy reported holding 762,099 BTC as of Sunday, worth more than $51 billion at the time of publication.

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Typically, Strategy funds its BTC purchases through the sale of its common stock. However, the company reported it “did not sell any shares under its at-the-market offering program and did not purchase any Bitcoin.”

The share price of its MSTR Class A stock on the Nasdaq has slid more than 60% in the last six months, reaching $126.78 apiece at the time of publication.

According to Strategy’s reported purchase history, Monday would mark the first time that the company did not report a weekly BTC buy since December 2025.

Although Executive Chairman Michael Saylor did not publicly announce any reason for the move, some companies have been pivoting from mining or acquiring more of the cryptocurrency amid increasing difficulty and falling prices — the price of BTC has declined by more than 18% in the last 12 months, reaching $67,197 at the time of publication.

Saylor’s weekly posts on the X social media platform have become closely watched as his company has added additional BTC holdings.

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Crypto miner MARA Holdings, in another example of a company moving away from its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, sold 15,133 BTC for about $1.1 billion in March. The company reported in an SEC filing that the proceeds of the sale would be used to reduce its convertible debt.

Canaan, in contrast, reported increasing its supply of BTC and Ether (ETH) and continued expansion of its mining operations in Texas. The company reported holding 1,793 BTC and 3,952 ETH as of March 10.

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