Digital asset infrastructure provider Talos raised a $45 million extension to its Series B funding round, valuing the company at about $1.5 billion.

The extension included new strategic investors such as Robinhood Markets, Sony Innovation Fund, IMC, QCP and Karatage, alongside returning investors a16z crypto, BNY and Fidelity Investments, according to the company.

"We extended our Series B round to accommodate interest from strategic partners,” said Talos CEO Anton Katz. Talos said proceeds will be used to expand product development across its trading, portfolio management, execution, treasury and settlement tools and to support tokenized traditional assets on its platform.

Talos is a New York-based company founded in 2018 that provides software to allow institutional clients to trade, manage and settle digital asset positions across exchanges, over-the-counter desks, custodians and other liquidity providers.

The company said revenue and its client base have doubled over the past two years and that it has added integrations with BlackRock’s Aladdin system.

Talos has also expanded through acquisitions. In July, the company acquired blockchain analytics c Coin Metrics company in a $100 million deal.

Crypto infrastructure firms continue to raise capital

Talos’s Series B extension comes as investors show renewed interest in companies building crypto payments and market infrastructure, particularly platforms focused on settlement, stablecoins and institutional-scale financial rails.

In October, payments company Stripe secured $500 million for its blockchain initiative, Tempo, in a Series A financing led by Greenoaks and Thrive Capital, assigning the project a $5 billion valuation.

Most recently, crypto payments infrastructure company Mesh said it raised $75 million in a Series C round led by Dragonfly Capital to invest on its crypto payments infrastructure.

