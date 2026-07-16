Tradable will bring up to $1 billion in private credit assets to Stellar, extending the blockchain’s push into institutional finance and tokenized real-world assets.

Tokenization platform Tradable plans to bring up to $1 billion in private credit assets onto the Stellar blockchain, expanding institutional access to tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) as demand for onchain private markets continues to grow.

Tradable said Thursday that $500 million in notional value is expected to be available when the initiative launches, and it will increase the amount to $1 billion over time. The company will use Stellar’s network to support institutional functions, including compliance, investor onboarding and asset lifecycle management.

The timing of the initiative’s launch was not disclosed.

Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon said the agreement reflects growing institutional interest in using the network for tokenized real-world assets.

The move builds on Tradable’s existing business. The company said it has already tokenized $1.7 billion in private credit assets across nearly 30 institutional-grade private credit positions, with the Stellar integration expanding the availability of those assets.

Stellar, one of the oldest public blockchains, has increasingly focused on tokenized real-world assets. The strategy has attracted institutional partners, including the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which plans to connect its tokenization service to the network.

The developments reflect broader momentum in the tokenized RWA market, where institutional adoption has helped drive the sector’s value above $34 billion, according to RWA.xyz.

The tokenized RWA market has expanded rapidly since early 2025. Source: RWA.xyz

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Private credit dominates the tokenized RWA market

Private credit has emerged as the largest segment of the tokenized RWA market, accounting for roughly 44% of the sector’s value, according to Bernstein analysts.

The segment has grown as financial institutions increasingly use blockchain technology to originate, service and settle private loans more efficiently. In a research note published in May, Bernstein cited Figure Technology Solutions as a key driver of that expansion, pointing to the company’s blockchain-based lending platform and loan settlement infrastructure.

Token Terminal recently highlighted the role of private credit in fueling the tokenization boom, attributing the expansion to the continued migration of traditional financial assets onto blockchain infrastructure.

Related: Securitize, Cantor target tokenized IPOs for public markets