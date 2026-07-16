Source: Token Terminal
In April, crypto exchange Bitget launched a proxy offering tied to the pre-initial public offering (IPO) phase of Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company, SpaceX.
In January, Vienna-based crypto exchange Bitpanda shared plans to expand its offering to include about 10,000 stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Kraken launched access to 11,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs through xStocks in April 2025 as one of the first major crypto-native platforms. The cumulative trading volume of xStocks exceeded $25 billion within about eight months of launch.
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The market for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) surged 589% from early 2025 to June 2026, led by government bonds and money market funds, according to a June report from Binance Research.
Tokenized precious metals also attracted about $1.5 billion in value, rising 39% during the period.
The market for tokenized RWAs is becoming more diversified.
Source: Binance Research
However, stocks remain a small fraction of the broader tokenized RWA market, accounting for only about 5.5% of the $34 billion RWA market capitalization.
Tokenized RWA market overview, all-time chart. Source: RWA.xyz
About $15 billion in tokenized US Treasury debt represents the largest segment, or 44%, of the RWA market, followed by $4.5 billion in tokenized commodities, accounting for 13%, according to data provider RWA.xyz.
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