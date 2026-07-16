The market capitalization of tokenized stocks rose to a record $2.3 billion, as investors sought exposure to the growing list of tokenized equity products launched by cryptocurrency exchanges.

The global market capitalization of tokenized stocks rose to a record $2.3 billion on Wednesday, as more investors sought exposure to blockchain-based equity products.

The Ethereum network boasted the largest market share, at 34%, followed by BNB Chain with 30% and the Solana network with 23%, data aggregator Token Terminal shared in a Wednesday X post.

The largest increase came from Kraken exchange’s xStocks, which accounted for $507 million worth of tokenized stocks and Binance’s bStocks, with $334 million. Ondo Finance remained the largest tokenized stock issuer with $955 million in onchain equities, according to Token Terminal data.

More crypto platforms are bringing traditional investment products onto blockchain rails, in many cases opening up assets to investors outside of the United States. Tokenized stocks can also provide investors with fractional ownership and around-the-clock trading.

The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, opened zero-commission trading to over 7,000 US tokenized stocks for eligible users on June 1, as part of its strategy to become a multi-asset platform. Coinbase rolled out commission-free US stock and ETF trading with 24/5 availability in December 2025.

Source: Token Terminal

In April, crypto exchange Bitget launched a proxy offering tied to the pre-initial public offering (IPO) phase of Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company, SpaceX.

In January, Vienna-based crypto exchange Bitpanda shared plans to expand its offering to include about 10,000 stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Kraken launched access to 11,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs through xStocks in April 2025 as one of the first major crypto-native platforms. The cumulative trading volume of xStocks exceeded $25 billion within about eight months of launch.

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Tokenized RWAs surge despite crypto market pullback

The market for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) surged 589% from early 2025 to June 2026, led by government bonds and money market funds, according to a June report from Binance Research.

Tokenized precious metals also attracted about $1.5 billion in value, rising 39% during the period.

The market for tokenized RWAs is becoming more diversified.

Source: Binance Research

However, stocks remain a small fraction of the broader tokenized RWA market, accounting for only about 5.5% of the $34 billion RWA market capitalization.

Tokenized RWA market overview, all-time chart. Source: RWA.xyz

About $15 billion in tokenized US Treasury debt represents the largest segment, or 44%, of the RWA market, followed by $4.5 billion in tokenized commodities, accounting for 13%, according to data provider RWA.xyz.

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