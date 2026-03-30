Trilitech, a London-based development company focused on the Tezos ecosystem, launched Metals.io on Monday, a new platform for trading tokenized commodities including uranium and gold, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

The platform expands a commodities push that Trilitech and the broader Tezos ecosystem began with Uranium.io, a retail-facing uranium marketplace launched in December 2024 on Etherlink, Tezos’ Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible layer 2.

At launch, Metals.io is set to offer xU3O8 tokenized uranium, tokenized gold and Noemon Tech’s RARE token. Uranium.io describes xU3O8 as a tokenized physical uranium product, while RareTech materials describe RARE as a basket of strategic metals.

According to the release, the launch responds to growing investor interest in strategic materials tied to industrial use and artificial intelligence-related infrastructure demand. That logic echoes the pitch behind Uranium.io’s 2024 debut, which Tezos framed around uranium’s role in powering nuclear energy and supporting rising electricity demand tied to AI.

Related: Crypto’s yield gap with TradFi narrows as staking, RWAs surge

Metals.io aims to reduce the investment barriers to uranium trading, which was previously reserved for institutional investors. The new platform is built on the same underlying technology as uranium.io, launched by Tezos in December 2024.

“One of the founding principles behind the launch of that platform was to level the playing field by making a previously inaccessible critical asset widely available to all investors,” Ben Elvidge, head of commercial applications at Trilitech, told Cointelegraph.

Elvidge said around 9,000 retail investors have acquired the tokenized uranium product since the platform’s launch.

Magazine: Can Robinhood or Kraken’s tokenized stocks ever be truly decentralized?