The filing shows about 50 transactions tied to crypto-linked equities, a small slice of Trump’s broader securities activity reported for the first quarter.

US President Donald Trump disclosed thousands of securities trades in the first quarter of 2026, including dozens of transactions tied to major crypto companies such as Coinbase.

Reuters first reported that the Trump family disclosed at least $220 million in Q1 financial transactions, citing two financial disclosure forms released on Thursday.

One of the filings, an Office of Government Ethics Form 278, covers 3,642 total transactions across roughly 2,000 issuers. It includes exposure to eight crypto-linked companies including Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Block, PayPal Holdings, CME Group, Strategy, MARA Holdings and CleanSpark across around 50 transactions.

The disclosure attributes the trades to the filer, the filer’s spouse, and dependent children, suggesting crypto-linked equities have emerged as a notable investment theme across the Trump family’s reported trading activity.

Coinbase trading activity spans buys and sales across Q1

The OGE filing says transactions of more than $1,000 in securities must be reported within 30 days of notice and no later than 45 days after the transaction.

The disclosure shows a total of eight Coinbase trades between January and March 2026, including purchases ranging from $1,001–$15,000 up to $100,001–$250,000, as well as several mid-sized positions between $15,001–$100,000.

Excerpt from Trump’s OGE Form 278 with Coinbase transactions, sorted in chronological order. Source: OGE

The activity includes both buying and selling, with six purchases and two sales recorded in February and March.

Crypto exposure remains a small share of overall trading activity

Crypto-linked transactions accounted for an estimated $1.5 million to $3.8 million in disclosed value during the quarter, with a midpoint of about $2.7 million.

That compares with a total reported trading value of between $220 million and about $750 million, according to Reuters.

Examples of large purchases, valued at between $1 million and $5 million each, included an S&P 500 index fund, Nvidia and Apple. Large sales of between $5 million and $25 million each included Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

Related: Trump Media posts $406M quarterly loss as crypto bets turn sour

The latest filings add further detail on Trump’s reported crypto-linked transactions, potentially extending scrutiny of the family’s growing exposure to the sector.

The disclosures come after Trump family members were linked to about $1.55 billion in sales of World Liberty Financial tokens, which lifted their combined fortune by roughly $660 million.

Separately, Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a Tuesday post on X that the CLARITY Act could raise concerns over conflicts of interest tied to Trump’s family crypto businesses, adding that no bill should advance without stronger ethical guardrails.

Magazine: Trump’s crypto ventures raise conflict of interest, insider trading questions