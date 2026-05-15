Crypto exposure remains a small share of overall trading activity

Excerpt from Trump’s OGE Form 278 with Coinbase transactions, sorted in chronological order. Source: OGE
The activity includes both buying and selling, with six purchases and two sales recorded in February and March.
Crypto-linked transactions accounted for an estimated $1.5 million to $3.8 million in disclosed value during the quarter, with a midpoint of about $2.7 million.
That compares with a total reported trading value of between $220 million and about $750 million, according to Reuters.
Examples of large purchases, valued at between $1 million and $5 million each, included an S&P 500 index fund, Nvidia and Apple. Large sales of between $5 million and $25 million each included Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms.
Related: Trump Media posts $406M quarterly loss as crypto bets turn sour
The latest filings add further detail on Trump’s reported crypto-linked transactions, potentially extending scrutiny of the family’s growing exposure to the sector.
The disclosures come after Trump family members were linked to about $1.55 billion in sales of World Liberty Financial tokens, which lifted their combined fortune by roughly $660 million.
Separately, Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a Tuesday post on X that the CLARITY Act could raise concerns over conflicts of interest tied to Trump’s family crypto businesses, adding that no bill should advance without stronger ethical guardrails.
Magazine: Trump’s crypto ventures raise conflict of interest, insider trading questions
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