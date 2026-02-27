The United Kingdom’s Gambling Commission is exploring how cryptocurrency could be used for payments at licensed online casinos, as the country prepares to bring more crypto activity under a new regulatory regime led by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Tim Miller, the commission’s executive director for research and policy, said Thursday that the regulator wants to examine “the potential path forward” for allowing “cryptoasset to be used as a consumer payment option for licensed and regulated gambling in Great Britain.” Miller made the remarks at the Betting and Gaming Council’s annual general meeting in London, according to his published speech.

Companies carrying out regulated crypto activities will require authorization by the FCA under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) when the new regime commences, Miller said.

“And that, as well as the growing appetite we see from punters, means we do now want to start looking at what the potential path forward would be to create a way for cryptoasset to be used as a consumer payment option for licensed and regulated gambling in Great Britain.”

Commission asks industry group to map options

Miller said he had requested that the Industry Forum, an advisory group representing gambling sector workers, explore the best path toward accepting cryptocurrency payments, without setting a deadline.

Miller said that accepting crypto payments may help protect British gamblers from illegal websites.

“Our illegal markets research also gives us evidence that crypto is one of the two biggest searches that lead British gamblers to illegal sites,” said Miller, adding that this may be an important consumer protection measure.

Still, Miller highlighted that allowing crypto payments does not mean casinos will be regulated by UK lawmakers, as they would struggle to pass customer suitability checks.

FCA sets 2027 deadline for new crypto framework implementation

The comments follow recent regulatory developments from the FCA, which has released a final consultation setting out 10 proposals covering crypto markets. The regulator is expected to conclude that process in March, with full implementation targeted for October 2027.

At the beginning of January, the FCA set a timeline for its new crypto licensing regime, requiring companies to seek full authorization before the regime goes live on Oct. 25, 2027, Cointelegraph reported.

“We expect the application period will open in September 2026,” the FCA said in a document published on Jan. 8.

Crypto asset service providers (CASPs) that miss this application window will fall under transitional rules, which allow existing products but restrict new offerings.

