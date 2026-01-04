Despite Bitcoin’s history of volatility during geopolitical tensions, its price is unlikely to fall in the coming days following the US strike on Venezuela, according to a crypto analyst.

“I don't think we'll see a widespread correction based on the attack in Venezuela on Bitcoin,” MN Trading Capital founder Michael van de Poppe said in an X post on Saturday.

The US strikes on Venezuela took place at around 6:00 a.m. UTC on Saturday and reportedly lasted for around 30 minutes. Van de Poppe anticipates the event will not directly affect Bitcoin’s (BTC) price because it was a “planned and coordinated attack” and one that has “already passed us.”

He argued that the probability of “more negativity on the markets” from the event are “relatively slim.”

Bitcoin tends to struggle around geopolitical uncertainty

Bitcoin’s price has stayed relatively stable over the past 24 hours, rising 1.66% to reclaim the $90,000 level, trading at $91,290 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin’s price is up 4.19% over the past seven days. Source: CoinMarketCap

In the last 24 hours, $60.04 million in Bitcoin leveraged positions were liquidated, with shorts accounting for $55.01 million, CoinGlass data shows.

There have been several instances in recent times where Bitcoin’s price has suddenly declined following escalating geopolitical tensions, including those involving Iran and Israel, as well as Russia and Ukraine.

Bitcoin has proven to “stay firm” above $90,000

In June 2025, Bitcoin fell 2.8%, dropping from $106,042 to $103,053 within just 90 minutes following explosions in Tehran, for which Israel later claimed responsibility for.

Echoing a similar sentiment to van de Poppe, crypto analyst Tyler Hill said, “generally the market really nukes when we expect things to get worse afterwards which doesn't seem to be the case.”

“Could see this actually bring some green to the market as people take this as a sign of strength though,” Hill added.

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Shagun Makin said Bitcoin has proven it can “stay firm” despite “geopolitical noise,” reinforcing confidence that it can stay above $90,000.

