The US Senate Banking Committee has postponed markup hearings on crypto market structure legislation until 2026, despite earlier hopes for a hearing this week.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for Senate Banking Committee chair Tim Scott confirmed that the committee will not hold a market structure markup this year.

“Chairman Scott and the Senate Banking Committee have made strong progress with Democratic counterparts on bipartisan digital asset market structure legislation,” the spokesperson said.

They added that Chairman Scott had been clear that the effort should be bipartisan.

“He has consistently and patiently engaged in good-faith discussions to produce a strong bipartisan product that provides clarity for the digital asset industry and also makes America the crypto capital of the world,” he added.

“The Committee is continuing to negotiate and looks forward to a markup in early 2026.”

Midterm elections could further delay the process

The delay has disappointed some in the crypto industry, which had hoped for more substantial regulatory progress in 2025.

“The Market Structure Bill has fallen apart on the markup phase in the Senate … Early 2026 may also be in jeopardy as well,” said crypto investor and researcher Paul Barron, who has been critical of the bill’s progress.

The legislation aims to clarify how the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversee crypto markets, with the latter designated as the primary spot market regulator.

Midterm elections are being held in 2026, during which all House and 33 Senate seats will be contested. This can often delay or further complicate the passage of bipartisan legislation.

Spot crypto markets dip on Monday

It also remains unclear how quickly markup hearings will resume in 2026, as Congress will immediately focus on funding the federal government when it returns from its holiday break. The current funding bill expires on Jan. 30, so crypto legislation could be put on the back burner.

Crypto markets declined 3.6% as around $150 billion left the space in a matter of hours in late trading on Monday. Bitcoin (BTC) lost almost $5,000, dropping from just below $90,000 to just above $85,000, according to TradingView, and it has yet to recover.

