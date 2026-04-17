Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal questioned US authorities responsible for overseeing Binance about whether the company is complying with anti-money laundering laws and sanctions under its 2023 court-imposed monitoring program.

According to a report published by Fortune on Friday, Blumenthal sent letters to the Justice Department and the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), asking for details on Binance’s compliance.

Binance and its former CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reached a deal in 2023, in which the exchange would pay $4.3 billion to settle civil regulatory enforcement actions, and CZ would plead guilty to one felony charge.

The deal also required that Binance be subject to monitoring and reporting requirements by US officials.

Blumenthal’s letter said he was concerned about “mounting allegations of dangerously lax anti-money laundering prevention by Binance.” Fortune reported that DOJ and FinCEN officials responsible for overseeing the exchange as part of the deal would not comment.

Related: Crypto billionaire to prison: CZ’s autobiography revisits turbulent Binance era

The letter followed reports that Binance was under scrutiny regarding US sanctions imposed on Iran.

The crypto exchange reportedly fired individuals responsible for telling Binance executives that $1 billion flowed through the platform to entities tied to Iran. A spokesperson for the exchange has denied the claims.

In February, a group of senators urged Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and former Attorney General Pamela Bondi, who was fired by US President Donald Trump in April, to complete a “prompt, comprehensive review” of Binance’s compliance controls.

The letter sent by US Senator Chris Van Hollen and 10 other lawmakers in February demanding a compliance review of Binance. Source: Senator Chris Van Hollen

Trump-Binance ties are still under scrutiny

Some US lawmakers have alleged that connections between Binance and Trump create conflicts of interest for the US President and his family’s crypto businesses.

In March 2025, a United Arab Emirates-based entity purchased a $2 billion stake in Binance using the USD1 stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, the company co-founded by Trump and his sons.

Trump also pardoned Binance’s former CEO, CZ, in October 2025 after he served four months in prison as part of his 2023 guilty plea.

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