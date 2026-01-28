American asset management company WisdomTree said on Wednesday that it is expanding its tokenized funds onto the Solana network as part of its “multi-chain deployment strategy.”

The exchange-traded product issuer said the strategic expansion enables both institutional and retail users to “mint, trade, and hold WisdomTree’s full suite of tokenized funds on Solana, supporting the growth of on-chain offerings.”

All of the company’s tokenized funds — including money market, equities, fixed income, alternatives, and asset allocation — can now be traded on Solana.

WisdomTree already has a range of tokenized funds across the Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base and Optimism networks.

“Bringing our full suite of tokenized funds to Solana reflects our continued focus on regulated real-world assets across the onchain ecosystem,” said Maredith Hannon, head of business development, digital assets at WisdomTree.

Solana is the fourth-largest for distributed assets

Solana is the fourth-largest network with as much as $1.3 billion in distributed tokenized RWA network asset value, according to RWA.xyz.

It has a 5.6% market share of distributed assets and remains a long way behind layer-1 blockchain Ethereum, which has over 60% market dominance.

Distributed assets use blockchains as a distribution layer, enabling investors to subscribe, hold, and manage assets directly through their own wallets or custodians.

Distributed assets value by network. Source: RWA.xyz

Hannon added that Solana’s infrastructure “allows us to meet growing crypto-native demand while maintaining the regulatory standards institutions expect,” adding that Solana was selected for its high transaction speeds.

“WisdomTree’s decision to expand its full suite of tokenized funds to Solana reflects the demand for expanded access to tokenized RWAs and Solana’s ability to support that demand at scale,” said Nick Ducoff, head of institutional growth at the Solana Foundation.

Users will be able to access the funds through two platforms: WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, in addition to being able to directly on-ramp USDC (USDC) from Solana into the apps.

