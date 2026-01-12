Elon Musk’s social media platform is building a “Smart Cashtags” feature for release next month, giving users access to real-time price movements of cryptocurrencies and stocks.

One of the concept screenshots has also teased a highly-anticipated in-app trading feature.

In a post to X on Sunday, head of product Nikita Bier said users would be able to access smart contract information linked to crypto tokens, while all assets would have “mentions” showing recent discussion about the asset and news related to the companies and teams behind them.

“X is the best source for financial news -- and hundreds of billions of dollars are deployed based on things people read here,” Bier said, adding that X is aiming to collect feedback before publicly releasing the feature in February.

Display of X’s planned Smart Cashtags feature. Source: Nikita Bier



Incorporating finance into X has been part of Elon Musk’s vision to turn the social media platform into an Everything App since his acquisition in October 2022.

X’s second attempt at a Cashtags feature

X introduced a Cashtags feature in December 2022 that showed the price charts of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as well as top stocks and exchange-traded funds. However, that feature was later removed.

Those charts were sourced from TradingView and included a “View on Robinhood” link.

The planned “Smart Cashtags” appear to add more functionality, with one concept photo showing “Buy” and “Sell” buttons, though there is no information on how this would work or when such a feature would roll out.

Meanwhile, X has secured money transmitter licenses in at least 25 US states, but it isn’t clear how close the social media platform is to enabling payments, including crypto-based payments.

Cointelegraph reached out to X for comment, but didn’t receive an immediate response.

Rumors that X is silencing crypto content

It comes about a day after the crypto community accused the social media platform of suppressing legitimate crypto content while allowing a flood of spam to dominate feeds.

Bier responded to the backlash in a now-deleted X post, calling the criticisms a myth.

Musk said that his team plans to make X’s recommendation algorithm open-source within the next week.

