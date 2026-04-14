X’s head of product Nikita Bier hinted Tuesday that the platform could launch a crypto-related product, prompting speculation across the industry.

The post drew attention because it came just weeks before the expected launch of X Money, a payments and digital wallet product that Elon Musk has presented as part of his plan to expand X into a broader financial platform.

The post quickly drew responses across the crypto industry, prompting immediate speculation around X’s potential Bitcoin (BTC) revival, Solana-related initiatives, stablecoins as well as prediction markets.

Some users also questioned whether Bier’s ties to Solana could shape how any crypto initiative at X is perceived.

Cointelegraph asked X for comment but had not received a response by publication.

Bitcoin payments return to focus

Coinbase was among the accounts that floated Bitcoin as one possible direction, suggesting X could consider bringing the asset back into the platform’s product mix.

Though speculative, the idea echoes Bitcoin payment concepts previously explored under Twitter’s original leadership, when founder Jack Dorsey oversaw the rollout of Bitcoin tipping via the Lightning Network in 2021.

The feature was later phased out as Twitter’s creator monetization strategy shifted following Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the company in 2022.

X Money launch expected this month

Bier’s post came as X prepares to roll out X Money, which has been in development since Musk acquired the social media platform. The project has faced pushback from US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, largely over concerns about access to users’ personal financial data and broader regulatory oversight.

Still, Musk said in March that X Money would launch in April.

Bier’s role at Solana Foundation

Nikita Bier joined X as head of product in June 2025, months after taking on an advisory role at the Solana Foundation in March.

Bier said he joined the project to help “select companies launch and grow their apps,” focusing on consumer-facing mobile products built on the network.

He said Solana had reached a stage where “apps can now top the charts,” adding that his role would involve helping promising companies scale and achieve mainstream mobile adoption.

Some community members have expressed skepticism about X’s potential “fix crypto” move, citing Bier’s ties to Solana.

Related: X mulls new rules for first-time crypto posts amid tortoise scam

“No clue what he’s launching, but my intuition is that it’s not good,” Pledditor wrote on X, pointing to Bier’s role at Solana.

Some users also noted Musk’s repeated public support for Dogecoin (DOGE), adding to skepticism around X’s plans.

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