Source: ZachXBT Telegram post
The suspected attacker remains unidentified, though ZachXBT said the movement of funds pointed away from a link to North Korea’s Lazarus Group. The affected entity and exchanges involved have not been publicly named.
ZachXBT identified 11 wallet addresses associated with the funds.
The reported theft follows the $6.3 billion Binance hack on Oct. 29, which the FBI has attributed to North Korean hackers known as “TraderTraitor,” a group linked to Lazarus. The attack was the largest cryptocurrency theft on record.
Related: Binance net outflows surge to $5.8B as withdrawals resume after record hack
A wallet associated with King, an automated trading bot on Solana, may have lost about $786,000 on Monday, according to pseudonymous blockchain monitoring account Onchain Lens.
King is an arbitrage bot, a software that automatically buys cryptocurrency in one market and sells it in another to profit from price differences. Onchain Lens told Cointelegraph the funds moved through several Solana wallets before being transferred to Ethereum using Mayan, a service for moving assets between blockchains. It said the rapid transfers suggested an attempt to conceal the funds’ origin and a possible wallet compromise.
King’s operator has not confirmed a compromise.
“Our report is based on unusual fund movements, rapid transfers and the subsequent cross-chain movement of funds, which we believe indicates an attempt to obscure their origin,” Onchain Lens told Cointelegraph. “This pattern strongly suggests a potential wallet compromise.”
Source: Onchain Lens
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