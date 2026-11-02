An unidentified entity in the European Union may have lost more than $106 million from accounts at multiple cryptocurrency exchanges on Sunday, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT.

In a Monday post, ZachXBT said funds suspected to have been stolen were withdrawn in USDC and USDT before being moved through several cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

The suspected attacker swapped USDC for Ether (ETH), used instant exchange services including WellWallet and Kyrrex, and converted funds into Monero (XMR) through the swap service Wagyu.





Source: ZachXBT Telegram post

The suspected attacker remains unidentified, though ZachXBT said the movement of funds pointed away from a link to North Korea’s Lazarus Group. The affected entity and exchanges involved have not been publicly named.

ZachXBT identified 11 wallet addresses associated with the funds.

The reported theft follows the $6.3 billion Binance hack on Oct. 29, which the FBI has attributed to North Korean hackers known as “TraderTraitor,” a group linked to Lazarus. The attack was the largest cryptocurrency theft on record.

Related: Binance net outflows surge to $5.8B as withdrawals resume after record hack

Wallet associated with Solana arbitrage bot may have lost $786K

A wallet associated with King, an automated trading bot on Solana, may have lost about $786,000 on Monday, according to pseudonymous blockchain monitoring account Onchain Lens.

King is an arbitrage bot, a software that automatically buys cryptocurrency in one market and sells it in another to profit from price differences. Onchain Lens told Cointelegraph the funds moved through several Solana wallets before being transferred to Ethereum using Mayan, a service for moving assets between blockchains. It said the rapid transfers suggested an attempt to conceal the funds’ origin and a possible wallet compromise.

King’s operator has not confirmed a compromise.

“Our report is based on unusual fund movements, rapid transfers and the subsequent cross-chain movement of funds, which we believe indicates an attempt to obscure their origin,” Onchain Lens told Cointelegraph. “This pattern strongly suggests a potential wallet compromise.”





Source: Onchain Lens

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