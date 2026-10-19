Sam Altman-backed World has rolled out biometric verification badges for Zoom enterprise users, aiming to combat AI deepfake impersonation and fraud.

Zoom enterprise customers will now be able to see “proof of human” badges to verify that people appearing on video calls are real, after a global rollout of biometric identity technology from World.

On Sunday, the Sam Altman-backed project announced that World ID for Zoom is now available in the Zoom Marketplace. The system compares an image captured by the company’s iris-scanning Orb, a live selfie and the participant’s video feed before displaying a Human Badge visible to other meeting participants.

World first announced its Zoom integration in April, when it was undergoing limited beta testing with VanEck Funds. The feature is now available globally to Zoom enterprise customers. World also named Bain Capital, Pantera Capital and other financial firms as initial design partners for its broader identity verification technology.

The rollout follows incidents involving AI-generated impersonation. In 2024, an employee at engineering firm Arup transferred about $25 million after scammers impersonated executives during a video conference.

In February, suspected North Korea-linked hackers used fabricated video feeds in fake Zoom meetings to trick crypto and fintech companies into installing malware.

“World ID for Zoom is designed to protect sensitive, high-stakes conversations by proving that a real and unique human is present,” World said in a statement cited by Fortune.

Related: New AI cybercrime tool targets crypto, bank KYC systems via deepfakes