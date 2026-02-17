Opinion by: Thomas Chaffee, co-founder of GlobalStake

Crypto is growing up, and in the process, it’s getting a little boring. As Wall Street pours in and exchange-traded funds proliferate, many longtime participants feel an unease that’s hard to shake. The industry that once promised to remake finance now seems content to be absorbed by it. We cheer institutional adoption but quietly wonder:

What happened to decentralization?

This anxiety is understandable but misplaced. Institutionalization doesn’t spell the end of decentralization. It simply strips away the romance and forces the sector to confront a harsher truth: Decentralization works only in the long term when it delivers a concrete economic advantage. The market doesn’t reward ideology. It rewards systems that capture real usage, real volume and real transaction flow.

As the crypto sector forges on, we should expect decentralized projects to emerge whenever there is a real financial opportunity to displace (or at the very least, capture market share) from centralized incumbents. In other words, the industry will adopt a more pragmatic approach to the concept and is likely to be rewarded.

Infrastructure without usage is just ideology

A decentralized network that processes negligible volume may be philosophically elegant, but it’s economically irrelevant. The genuine opportunity emerges only when decentralized rails become the default path for transactions that would otherwise enrich centralized incumbents.

That’s when decentralization stops being a moral stance and starts becoming a business model.

This is precisely where centralized incumbents are weakest. Banks, exchanges and platforms extract enormous economic rents by controlling transaction flow: payments, trades, custody, settlement, data, you name it. Their profit margins depend on that control. As a result, they are structurally disincentivized to disrupt themselves. They can optimize, rebrand or slightly lower fees, but they cannot radically reduce margins without undermining their own existence.

Decentralized platforms, by contrast, win precisely by doing what incumbents can’t. They offer cheaper, more neutral and more programmable alternatives that erode legacy profit pools. This is why the most successful crypto-native applications haven’t been governance experiments or academic protocols, but systems that directly reroute flow.

Uniswap’s fees over time since launch. Source: DefiLlama

Uniswap isn’t revolutionary because it’s decentralized in the abstract. It became a household name because it allowed users to trade without intermediaries, with lower marginal costs and fewer gatekeepers. Decentralization was the mechanism, not the pitch.

The economic advantages of decentralization

This focus on economic advantage is what separates viable decentralized projects from well-intentioned but stagnant ones. Eliminating intermediation layers matters because it reduces costs. Permissionless access matters because it expands markets. Composability matters because it enables new products to be built faster and cheaper than in closed systems.

If there is no clear economic reason why the decentralized option is superior to the centralized one, the market will ignore it, regardless of how pure its ethos.

Investors understand this intuitively. Venture capital isn’t interested in funding intellectual exercises. They fund businesses. It is far easier to pitch a decentralized platform that credibly threatens centralized economic activity than one that exists purely to demonstrate technical novelty.

When transaction flow migrates to permissionless platforms, another critical thing happens: Competition increases.

Centralized incumbents benefit enormously from network effects, which allow them to entrench their position and extract rents long after their service quality stagnates. Decentralized systems weaken those effects by making the underlying rails open. Once the rails are permissionless, smaller teams can compete on user experience, liquidity provision, analytics, risk management or specialized tooling. Users benefit from this explosion of choice.

This is how decentralization begets decentralization. Once flow is no longer captive, it becomes harder for new chokepoints to form. Power fragments. The system becomes more competitive, not because it’s fair, but because it’s structurally resistant to monopoly.

Other advantages flourish later

It’s only after economic activity is secured that the other, more celebrated benefits of decentralization actually become consequential.

Governance, for example, is meaningless if there’s nothing valuable to govern. Token-based voting over an empty protocol is just cosplay. But when decentralized platforms control real flow, governance decisions suddenly determine fees, incentives, risk parameters and upgrades. Tokens transform from speculative instruments into claims on real coordination power.

The same is true of censorship resistance. The market does not price abstract resistance to censorship; it prices credible alternatives. Users don’t route payments through decentralized systems because they like the idea of resistance; they do it because those systems work, are cheaper or are more reliable.

Resilience follows the same logic. True decentralization reduces systemic risk by ensuring that the economy doesn’t rely on a handful of institutions. Resilience only exists, however, if decentralized platforms can absorb real flow during moments of stress. Otherwise, they are accessories, not substitutes. We saw a glimpse of this dynamic during infrastructure failures like last year’s Amazon Web Services outage, when supposedly decentralized validator sets went dark. The staking providers whose activities weren’t disrupted were able to reap economic benefits.

The vast majority of Ethereum nodes are hosted by five providers: Amazon, Hetzner, OVH, Google and Oracle. Source: Ethernodes



As for decentralized privacy technologies, they, too, benefit massively from economic flows because privacy tools become competitive features. Once decentralized platforms carry real flow, privacy technologies reduce measurable costs and risks for users, from protecting trading strategies to safeguarding commercial relationships.

In some ways, Wall Street’s arrival onto the crypto scene may actually sharpen decentralization’s edge rather than dull it. As institutions enter the space, they will naturally gravitate toward familiar models. That leaves open terrain for decentralized platforms to compete where incumbents are least flexible.

Decentralization was never about rejecting markets; it was about building better ones. The projects that understand this — and focus relentlessly on capturing real economic flow — will define crypto’s next chapter. The rest will remain interesting ideas, admired in theory and ignored in practice.



This opinion article presents the contributor’s expert view and it may not reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. This content has undergone editorial review to ensure clarity and relevance, Cointelegraph remains committed to transparent reporting and upholding the highest standards of journalism. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before taking any actions related to the company.