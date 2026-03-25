Decentralized crowdfunding can boost artists during market downturn

Opinion by: Joshua Kim, CEO and founder of DonaFi.

Traditional crowdfunding has always been pitched as a lifeline for creators. For non-fungible token (NFT) artists, most centralized models feel out of sync with reality. Fees are high, visibility is inconsistent and platforms increasingly optimize for momentum rather than need. During a market downturn, when liquidity dries up dramatically, the deck is stacked even higher against artists.

Decentralized crowdfunding ensures a more direct, transparent capital flow onchain from collectors who care about art, as opposed to quick flips. The recent effort led by longtime collector Batsoupyum and curator Lanett Bennett Grant makes the case very well.

Rather than launch a flashy fund or token, they committed to spending 1 Ether (ETH) every week on Ethereum mainnet works from emerging artists, sharing the stories behind each piece and explicitly not flipping for profit. No middlemen or no platform deciding who “deserved” attention. Just consistent, visible support when artists need it most.

When markets crash, artists feel it first

NFT bear markets don’t just reduce floor prices; they erase income for aspiring artists. Many artists rely on primary sales to pay rent, fund new work or stay in the space at all. When speculation collapses, attention moves elsewhere, and artists are often left invisible.

What’s striking about this decentralized crowdfunding effort is how fast others stepped in, despite brutal conditions. Punk6529 matched the weekly ETH pledge. Sam Spratt added $20,000. Bob Loukas followed with another $100,000. Galleries offered exhibitions. Platforms like Foundation committed to features. None of it required permission, approvals or centralized coordination — it just spread.

That’s the strength of decentralized crowdfunding in downturns. It doesn’t depend on optimism; it depends on conviction.

Crowdfunding without platforms or promises

Everything happens onchain, in public, one purchase at a time. Artists receive direct payment and immediate visibility. Collectors know exactly where funds go. The social layer, stories, context and curation travel alongside the transaction instead of being abstracted away by a platform UI.

Monthly opens create a repeatable pipeline for discovery and support. That matters. One-off gestures help, but sustained visibility plus cash flow is what keeps artists producing through a downturn. This is crowdfunding stripped down to its essentials: capital, trust and consistency.

A network effect, not a charity

What makes this different from patronage is that it’s networked. Each participant amplifies the others. Collectors don’t replace markets; they stabilize them. Artists aren’t boxed into charity narratives; they’re valued for their work. Platforms and galleries don’t compete with the effort; they actually extend it.

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Decentralized crowdfunding works here because it aligns incentives without forcing them. No one is locked in. No one is promised upside, yet the result is tangible support, fast.

The importance of this model in 2026

This isn’t about saving NFTs; it’s about proving that decentralized capital still functions when markets are cold. When speculation leaves, what remains is community, transparency and conviction. That’s exactly what artists need right now.

If the next phase of NFTs is going to mean anything, it won’t be built on hype cycles or centralized gatekeeping. It will be built on collectors showing up consistently, using onchain tools to move money directly to creators and telling their stories along the way.

Decentralized crowdfunding won’t fix every problem artists face. In a downturn, however, it’s already doing something far more important: keeping artists alive in the ecosystem when everything else goes quiet.



Opinion by: Joshua Kim, CEO and founder of DonaFi.