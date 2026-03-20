Professional trader Alessio Rastani is back with a fresh market update, and the key question remains: has Bitcoin (BTC) already found its bottom — or is the real move still ahead?

In this latest interview, Rastani revisits his previous outlook and explains why his view has shifted as price action unfolded. While Bitcoin managed a short-term recovery earlier this year, he argues that the structure of the recent bounce is not yet convincing enough to signal a sustained uptrend.

In fact, he warns that the probability still favors another move lower, potentially below the $60,000 level, before a more meaningful bottom forms.

But that’s only part of the picture.

Rastani highlights a range of key levels he’s closely watching, suggesting that even if Bitcoin does break lower, the downside may be more limited than many fear. According to his analysis, major support zones could emerge between roughly $59,000 and $46,000, where conditions may become increasingly attractive for longer-term opportunities.

At the same time, he remains skeptical that Bitcoin will reach new all-time highs in 2026, pointing instead to a more delayed recovery timeline.

Beyond crypto, the conversation expands to the broader macro landscape. Rastani shares his outlook on the stock market, noting a possible top forming in the coming months. He also explains why relying too heavily on fixed frameworks, such as the four-year halving cycle, can lead investors astray in unpredictable markets.

If you want to understand where Bitcoin could be headed next — and where the real opportunities might lie — check out the full interview on our channel and don’t forget to subscribe!







