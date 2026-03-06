Bitcoin (BTC) “largescale accumulation” is on the radar after 31,900 BTC left Bitfinex in a single day.

Key points:

Bitcoin exchange withdrawals spark hope of a fresh round of accumulation this week.

Bitfinex sees its largest daily BTC outflow since June 2025 at around 25,000 BTC.

Exchange stablecoin flows point to Bitcoin dip-buying.

Bitcoin withdrawal spike raises eyebrows

New analysis released on Friday by Axel Adler Jr., a contributor to onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant, confirmed that a major BTC buy occurred this week.

On Wednesday, exchange outflows suddenly spiked, with the day’s total withdrawals nearing 32,000 BTC ($2.26 billion).

“Total outflow for the week reached approximately 47,700 BTC - one of the highest weekly figures over the past year,” Adler wrote.

“The Mar 4 spike (-31,900 BTC) is anomalous: single-day events of this magnitude are most often associated with large position transfers to cold storage, though a portion of such spikes may reflect internal custodian movements.”

Bitcoin exchange netflows. Source: CryptoQuant



For the week through Friday, exchange flows were net negative every day — a phenomenon that Adler says has bullish implications for the BTC price trend.

“A sustained negative BTC netflow typically signals reduced potential selling pressure in the spot market,” he continued.

“Confirmation of the bullish interpretation will emerge if the netflow remains negative for another 3-5 days without a significant return of coins to exchanges - at that point the signal qualifies as ‘sustained accumulation.’”

Bitfinex Bitcoin wallet netflows (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



CryptoQuant and CoinGlass data confirmed Wednesday’s outflow spike, with exchange Bitfinex as the venue. The outflow marked Bitfinex’s largest since June 2025.



Analysis suggests ”large spot purchase”

Stablecoin activity, meanwhile, was neatly aligned with the withdrawal, with capital flowing to exchange wallets, while BTC left, indicating buying.

“In early March 2026, a large green bar (~$1.1B) was recorded - a significant liquidity inflow to exchanges - after which netflow declined to -$37.5M as of the current date,” Adler summarized.

The “anomalous” 32,000 BTC outflow thus points to accumulation at price levels around $70,000.

“This behavior is commonly observed during large spot purchases, where assets are acquired on exchange and then moved to cold custody,” the analysis concluded.