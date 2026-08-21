Bitcoin ETFs draw $608M as Ether ETFs see largest inflow since October

Bitcoin ETF inflows pushed August’s total to a 2026 high of $2.07 billion as Bitcoin traded above $75,000 and Ether climbed to $2,357.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew $608.3 million in net inflows on Thursday, lifting weekly inflows above $1.6 billion, while spot Ether ETFs logged their largest single-day intake since October.

The Bitcoin funds extended their positive streak to four straight sessions after attracting $297.6 million on Monday, $189.3 million on Tuesday and $517.2 million on Wednesday,SoSoValue data shows.

August net inflows reached $2.07 billion through Thursday, already surpassing April’s $1.97 billion, the previous monthly high for 2026, with seven trading sessions remaining. Cumulative net inflows stood at $53.4 billion.

The inflows accompanied a continued rally in crypto markets as Bitcoin traded at $75,133 at the time of writing on Friday, up 7.9% over the previous 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Ether gained 4.6% to about $2,357.

Spot Ether ETFs attracted $220.8 million on Thursday, their largest daily net inflow across 203 trading sessions spanning 296 calendar days. The funds last recorded a larger intake on Oct. 28, 2025, when they drew about $246 million.

The funds have taken in approximately $512.2 million across four trading sessions this week, lifting their August net inflows to about $754.9 million. Total net assets reached $13.58 billion.

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