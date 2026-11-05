Wednesday’s inflows narrowed Bitcoin’s 2026 net outflows to around $79 million.
James Butterfill, head of research at digital asset manager CoinShares, said Bitcoin had largely priced in the possibility of a Democratic sweep before the election, leaving room for a relief rally as uncertainty eased. He cautioned against attributing too much of Bitcoin’s performance to the election outcome.
CK Zheng, co-founder of crypto hedge fund ZX Squared Capital and former global head of risk at Credit Suisse, pointed to monetary liquidity, institutional investment flows and broader investor appetite for risk as more immediate drivers of Bitcoin’s price.
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Zheng said spot Bitcoin ETFs and corporate treasury holdings could broaden demand while also exposing BTC to institutional selling pressure.
Magazine: Wall Street killed Bitcoin’s wild rallies: 10x’s Markus Thielen