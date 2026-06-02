Bitcoin price bets saw $50,000 returning after 6% daily BTC price losses liquidated $1.25 billion of crypto positions.

Bitcoin (BTC) losses passed 6% after Wednesday’s Wall Street open as a cascade of liquidations gathered pace.

Key points:

Bitcoin falls below $67,000 for the first time since the first week of April as losses pile on.

Liquidations hit $1.25 billion over 24 hours as analysis sees the mid-$50,000 range returning.

BTC/USD appears to repeat a bear flag breakdown from earlier in the year.





BTC price dives to $66,950 in liquidation cascade

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping as low as $66,948 on Bitstamp.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



That level marked the pair’s lowest since April 5, erasing months of gains as 24-hour cross-crypto liquidations hit $1.25 billion.

Crypto liquidation history (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



Continuing a grim divergence from other risk assets, Bitcoin collapsed as the S&P 500 set yet another all-time high.

BTC/USD vs. S&P 500 one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



“Investors are Macro Risk-Off, fleeing into Stablecoins and moving away from Bitcoin,” trader and analyst Rekt Capital wrote in a response on X.

BTC/USD one-month chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X



Rekt Capital saw price targeting its 50-month exponential moving average (EMA) at $66,250 next.

“There could be a limited reaction from there on contact but over time Bitcoin is likely to breakdown from this EMA and continue macro downside in this Bear Market,” he added.

Source: Kalshi



As prediction service Kalshi saw $50,000 returning, commentator Exitpump put the spotlight on record open interest contributing to an “insane amount of spot selling.”

“I think this can end with a big red candle wiping out all the underwater longs from the system,” it warned X followers.

“Maybe we hit low 60Ks or even mid 50Ks.”

BTC/USDT 12-hour chart with exchange order-book data. Source: Exitpump/X





Bitcoin bear flag returns to the spotlight

Continuing, CollinTalksCrypto, creator of the social media channel of the same name, brought back a familiar chart feature to explain the BTC price weakness.

Related: Trump says Iran will ‘work out well’: Five things to know in Bitcoin this week

BTC/USD, he argued, was simply continuing a previous breakdown pattern, having exited a bear flag structure.

“Many wanted to overcomplicate this with ‘this time is different,’ but bitcoin is just doing the same thing it always does in bear markets. It breaks down,” an X post read.

“And it definitely takes longer than 4 months (Oct->Feb $60k), despite the hopium to want otherwise. I think it's more likely than many still want to admit that we see lower lows this year.”

BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: ColinTalksCrypto/X



ColinTalksCrypto described the BTC price chart as “pretty straightforward.”