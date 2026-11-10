Pace of G10 banks tightening and Bitcoin’s 6-month returns. Source: Binance Research
Similarly, in 2024, monetary tightening measures led to Bitcoin delivering its “strongest” six-month return of the cycle, exceeding 160% in March, Binance said.
“In each case, BTC moved with the direction of global policy, not its level,” the report adds.
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A US rate increase remains in play. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday he was leaning toward a quarter-point hike in December and would consider a half-point move if core inflation remained elevated. Odds of a 25-basis-point hike in December rose from 76.3% to 96.3% on Tuesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
In a Nov. 2 report, Bitwise also argued that a slowdown in economic growth expectations could eventually prompt central banks to pivot towards easing monetary policy, potentially creating a more favourable environment for Bitcoin.
BTC/USD, 1-year chart. Source: CoinMarketCap
Bitcoin’s price fell 3.5% during the past week, extending its one-year decline to 30%. The world’s first cryptocurrency was trading at $74,131, or 41% below its $126,198 all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap.
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