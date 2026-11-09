Bitcoin’s drawdown after the Binance hack, compared to previous exchange hacks. Source: CryptoQuant
Major exchange hacks have previously triggered “short-lived drawdowns that markets later absorbed” as long-term holder demand returned, Lacie Zhang, research lead at Bitget Wallet, told Cointelegraph, adding that the Binance hack does not represent a “structural trend reversal” for crypto markets.
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“Much of the hack’s impact now looks priced in,” with Bitcoin currently trading at an “attractive level,” Bitfinex analysts told Cointelegraph.
“Confirmation of a market bottom now depends on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading due on 10 November, which will shape the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision. Higher bond yields would put pressure on risk assets.”
Market participants priced in an 80% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its Dec. 9 meeting, up from 69% a month earlier, according to the CMEGroup’s FedWatch tool.
Bitcoin fell 2.5% over 24 hours to $74,580 as of 1:21 pm UTC on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.
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