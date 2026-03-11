Cointelegraph
SOL$85.93 2.80%ETH$2,056 1.15%BTC$70,455 1.28%XMR$350.68 0.39%DOGE$0.09282 7.67%BNB$647.92 0.39%BCH$456.53 1.28%XLM$0.1592 4.67%LINK$9.01 1.45%ADA$0.263 3.45%TRX$0.2905 2.03%XRP$1.38 3.26%HYPE$36.23 4.67%
William Suberg
Written by William Suberg,Staff Writer
Allen Scott
Reviewed by Allen Scott,Staff Editor

Bitcoin rebounds on flat US CPI as oil price cools on 400M barrel release

Bitcoin price reacted positively as US CPI inflation conformed to market expectations, as traders stayed in wait-and-see mode.

Bitcoin rebounds on flat US CPI as oil price cools on 400M barrel release
Market Update

Cointelegraph in your social feed

Follow our Subscribe on

Bitcoin (BTC) broke back above $70,000 around Wednesday’s Wall Street open as US inflation data soothed anxious markets.

Key points:

  • Bitcoin bounces around a narrow range as US inflation data offers a modest tailwind.

  • Oil prices stay lower as an emergency release of 400 million barrels is confirmed.

  • BTC price expectations focus on future liquidations in the mid-$60,000 zone.

Bitcoin edges higher as CPI matches expectations

Data from TradingView showed BTC price action eking out modest gains, while failing to match local highs from the day prior.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView


The February print of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was in line with expectations at 2.4% year-on-year, per data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). 

“Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.4 percent before seasonal adjustment,” it confirmed in an official statement.

US CPI 12-month % change. Source: BLS


This was a relief for risk assets already on edge over geopolitical instability and its potential impact on inflation. The Middle East conflict and global oil supply squeeze, however, were likely only to be truly reflected in March’s inflation data.

“The market will now await March's data,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter thus wrote in a response on X.

Other recent inflation gauges missed anticipated levels both to the upside and downside, making for a shaky overall picture of inflationary forces even before events in Iran.

Oil, a key risk factor for CPI going forward, stayed below the $90 mark on the day as the International Energy Agency (IEA) approved the emergency release of 400 million barrels — the largest such release ever recorded. 

CFDs on WTI crude oil one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Trader eyes BTC price “breakout upwards” in March

With price still rangebound, Bitcoin market participants chose not to bet big up or down.

Related: Bitcoin faces ‘highly volatile’ setup as bulls eye return to $80K by month-end

“Very simple; buy the lower bounds, sell the higher bounds,” trader, analyst, and entrepreneur Michaël van de Poppe told X followers. 

“I still think we'll see that breakout upwards in this month to test higher grounds, but if not, I'm a buyer on lower levels.”
BTC/USDT four-hour chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/X


Trader Lennaert Snyder eyed downside liquidity for a potential local low, suggesting that this could come at around $65,000.

Data from monitoring resource CoinGlass put 24-hour crypto market liquidations at $240 million, with short positions accounting for a larger slice of the total.

Crypto liquidation history (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.