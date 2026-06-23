Bitcoin stayed volatile while bulls tried to preserve support at local lows while stocks prepared for Micron forward earnings and digested Asia losses.

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed uncertain at Tuesday’s Wall Street open as US stocks responded to an earlier Asia tech sell-off.

Key points:

Bitcoin bulls attempt to avoid a deeper drop below local lows amid risk-asset volatility.

Multiple factors are blamed for the current weakness and stocks reset, with Micron earnings due on Wednesday.

Rolling crypto liquidations pass $1 billion over 24 hours.





BTC price on the edge amid stocks volatility

Data from TradingView showed indecisive BTC price moves on low time frames with $62,500 now a focus.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Asia market weakness sparked two dips below the $62,000 mark on the day, with equities seeing major losses. The US reaction was less intense, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index down 1% and 1.3%, respectively, at the time of writing.

S&P 500 one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Discussing the current landscape, trading resource The Kobeissi Letter added expectations over tech giant Micron Technologies' Q3 earnings guidance to the volatility mix, this due out on Wednesday.

“Speculation over Micron's earnings is a key factor driving this volatility,” it wrote in a post on X.

“The stock is now worth over $1.2 trillion and driving a broader momentum-based rally that is largely dependent on sentiment around Micron's stock.”

Micron Technologies stock one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Kobeissi attributed Korea’s market drop to legal concerns over unrealized gains, as well as increased leveraging among traders.

“The result is amplified volatility in both directions, which also explains why the S&P 500 is already up +60 points from its opening low,” it added.

“When you zoom out, the broader AI narrative has only strengthened and market volatility is completely normal after the run we just saw.”

VIX volatility index one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





Bitcoin fuels major crypto liquidation surge

Still in a narrow range, BTC price action thus surfed patches of nearby liquidity, with both long and short positions paying.

Related: US dollar strength hits highest since May 2025: Five things to know in Bitcoin this week

Data from CoinGlass put 24-hour crypto liquidations at nearly $700 million.

“$65K did indeed not end up holding which quickly moved this down to grab the liquidity below $62K,” trader Daan Crypto Trades commented while analyzing the numbers.

Crypto liquidations (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



Analytics account CryptoReviewing described the liquidity imbalance between long and short as “ridiculous,” noting that the rolling 24-hour tally had reached up to $1 billion on Tuesday.

“Bulls might enjoy what happens next,” it forecast alongside an X video update.